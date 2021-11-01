Video Of Joe Biden Appearing To Fall Asleep At COP26 Climate Conference Goes Viral

Alamy/@zachjourno/Twitter

You know the feeling… you’re in a boring meeting at work, or a two-hour long lecture, and no matter how hard you try you just can’t seem to keep your eyes open.

Look, it happens to the best of us, and most of the time, there’s no harm in dozing off for a couple of minutes.

But unfortunately, when you’re the leader of the free world, the same rules don’t apply. So when President Biden seemingly found himself in need of some quick shuteye at the COP26 climate summit this morning, it didn’t go unnoticed.

In a video posted by the Washington Post, a clearly tired – and most likely jet-lagged – Biden can be seen sat by himself while listening to opening speeches at the summit. After closing his eyes for a few seconds, he appears to briefly fall asleep twice before being woken up by a member of staff who comes over to brief him.

The video quickly began doing the rounds on social media, and plenty of people were sympathetic to Biden’s quest for a two-minute power nap. ‘We’ve all been there. I’m not sure I’ve ever been to a summit and not dozed off,’ tweeted Zach Purser Brown, the journalist who first shared the video, while another person commented, ‘I’m 30 and I’d struggle to stay awake during this borefest.’

But, unsurprisingly, not everyone was so understanding, with Biden’s opponents immediately jumping on the video to back up their ongoing claims that the 78-year old president is not fit for the job.

Ultimately, there’s no harm done. But having the President of the United States fall asleep on the opening day of the biggest climate summit in years is probably not the ringing endorsement activists and the UK government were hoping for to kick off proceedings.