Video Of School Teachers Scrambling For Cash In ‘Humiliating’ Game Goes Viral

@NoLieWithBTC/Twitter

Footage has emerged of a group of South Dakota school teachers scrambling for cash in a ‘humiliating’ Dash for Cash game.

In the game, which some have likened to a task from harrowing Korean drama Squid Game, $5,000 worth of dollar bills were scattered over an ice hockey rink, with teachers rushing to pocket as much cash as possible in less than five minutes.

Footage shows the 10 Sioux Falls area teachers stuffing money into their shirts in what many regard to be a demeaning stunt. Whatever they managed to grab was intended to go towards supporting their school or classroom, with donations given from mortgage company CU Mortgage Direct.

As reported by the Argus Leader, Ryan Knudson, Director of Business Development and Marketing for CU Mortgage Direct, stated:

With everything that has gone on for the last couple of years with teachers and everything, we thought it was an awesome group thing to do for the teachers. The teachers in this area, and any teacher, they deserve whatever the heck they get.

However, not everyone thought it was quite so awesome, with one person tweeting:

Is this supposed to be cute and fun? It’s not. How about donating money to a teacher or school instead of having them fight over 1 dollar bills? This shows how poorly funded our education system is and how little respect our society has for educators.

Another wrote: ‘My god this is so demeaning, who is the sponsor for this version of Squid Games? Lol.’

Many teachers reportedly intend to use the money for flexible seating – for example standing desks or wobble chairs – or document cameras to allow them to share their lessons online. Others said they’ll use the money for sports clubs.