Video Shows Marjorie Taylor Greene Making Bizarre Comment About Hitler Statue

Footage has resurfaced of Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene making strange comments about statues of Adolf Hitler and Satan.

The right-wing politician, who represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, has attracted controversy from the moment she was elected. Recently, she drew the criticism of her own party for comparing mask mandates across the US to the Holocaust.

Now, a video has re-emerged online of Greene speaking at a Dalton City Council meeting back in June 2020, coming after finishing first in her GOP primary.

In the footage, first shared again online by Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman and posted more widely by Vox‘s Aaron Rupar, Greene speaks about the vandalism and actions taken against statues of Christopher Columbus, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln as part of protests last year.

‘I think that this is a time where our nation is being divided, and we shouldn’t be… I think we should be working to come together. We’re seeing situation where… all kinds of statues are being attacked, and it seems to be an effort to take down history,’ she said.

‘Whether I see a statue that may be something I fully disagree with, like Adolf Hitler, or maybe a statue of Satan himself, I would not want to say take it down, but again it’s so I could tell my children and teach others about who these people are, what they did and what they may be about,’ she added.

It’s attracted extra heat following an official rebuke from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy regarding her Holocaust comments. In response to a store putting ‘vaccination logos’ on name badges, she wrote: ‘Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.’

‘Vaccine passports and mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable,’ she added.

In McCarthy’s statement, he said: ‘Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling.’

‘Americans must stand together to defeat anti-Semitism and any attempt to diminish the history of the Holocaust. Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language,’ he added.

Democratic Congressman Jimmy Gomez is leading efforts to have Greene expelled from Congress. Her views and social media posts have already seen her removed from committees.

