Video Surfaces Of Massive Fireworks Explosion On Crowded Beach In Maryland

A beach in Maryland was forced to cancel its July 4 celebrations due to a huge fireworks explosion.

Yesterday morning at 10.30am local time, ‘an unintentional discharge of fireworks‘ in Ocean City was caught on video by residents. Firefighters originally believed a car was on fire on the beach, later identified as fireworks intended for the evening show having accidentally exploded.

Employees of the firework company had just started setting up for one of the city’s two holiday displays when they were unintentionally set off, according to the Ocean City Fire Department.

One employee suffered a minor injury and was taken to hospital as a result of the blast, while no other workers were harmed, ABC News reports.

‘Prior to the fireworks being off-loaded from the vehicle, Fire Marshals secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place. It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured,’ Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers said in the statement.

Starfire Corporation, the company responsible for the fireworks, told CNN, ‘[We] feel terrible about what happened, and we are grateful to the Ocean City Fire Department and all the other agencies that helped today.’

All fireworks displays in the city have been cancelled for due to an ‘abundance of caution’, with the fire department saying, ‘At this time, the cause of the fireworks discharge is unknown. A perimeter around the fireworks site has been established and will remain in place until the safety inspections are complete, which could take several days.’