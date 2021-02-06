Video Surfaces Showing Trump Ally Roger Stone With Oath Keepers On Day Of Capitol Riots ABC News/PA Images

New video footage from the morning of the Capitol riots appears to show Donald Trump’s long-time adviser Roger Stone surrounded by members of the militia group Oath Keepers.

Stone, who had his 40-month prison term commuted by Trump last year, has maintained that he played ‘no role whatsoever in the January 6 events,’ which saw hundreds of Trump supporters infiltrate the Capitol building, resulting in a number of deaths.

He has repeatedly claimed that he ‘never left the site of my hotel until leaving for Dulles Airport’ in the afternoon, but the newly surfaced footage suggests otherwise.

See the video below:

In the footage, obtained and reviewed by ABC News, Stone can be seen mingling with Trump supporters outside a hotel in Washington DC. Members of the Oath Keepers group hover around the former advisor, one of them wearing a baseball hat and military-style vest featuring the group’s logo.

One supporter can be heard asking Stone: ‘So, hopefully we have this today, right?’

Stone replies: ‘We shall see.’

It is not known what the pair were referring to in their conversation, but the video was posted just after 10.00am on the morning of the rally.

The Oath Keepers, a far-right, anti-government militia composed of current and former military, law enforcement, and first responder personnel, were known to be providing security for Stone during his visit to DC for Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally, with reports cited by ABC News claiming militia members were travelling with Stone the day before the insurrection.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

Stone continued to deny his involvement when questioned about the video on Friday, February 5, saying:

I had no advance knowledge of the riot at the Capitol. I could not even tell you the names of those who volunteered to provide security for me, required because of the many threats against me and my family.

It is unclear whether those seen standing with Stone later took part in the insurrection, but Cybersecurity researcher John Scott-Railton, of the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy, said he and others are working to make that determination.

One of the men seen in the video, believed to be Robert Minuta, was said to have gone to the Capitol but remained outside, according to his wife.

At least five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been arrested following accusations they took part in the riot, though none of them feature in the video.