Viewers Say Mute Button Went Missing In Final Presidential Debate NBC

A mute button was brought in for US President Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s final debate. By the end, viewers wondered where it went.

The POTUS and Democratic candidate went head-to-head last night, October 22, in the last debate before next month’s election. After their chaotic first battle, with Trump constantly interrupting and Biden telling him to ‘shut up’, the non-partisan debate commission took action.

During moments where one candidate was speaking, the mute button was there to keep the other candidate quiet. However, those watching at home were left puzzled by how much it was used.

As per ABC News, the mute button was only used once during the entire debate. In general, the broadcast was far more patient than before – however, viewers became frustrated during moments where the mute button could have been used.

The Daily Show’s Twitter account posted, ‘KRISTEN WELKER: Thank you President Trump and Vice President Biden for a great debate!’ It then added, ‘MUTE BUTTON GUY: S**t sorry I’m late, did I miss anything?’

In response to a tweet questioning why a mute button was brought in if it wasn’t going to be used, The Daily Beast’s Molly Jong-Fast wrote, ‘Mute button, where are you?’

Another user wrote, ‘USE THE DAMN MUTE BUTTON.’ A fourth tweeted, ‘Whoever is in control of the mute button needs to GET A MOVE ON.’

In response to a number of tweets levelling accusations at NBC’s Kristen Welker, who was moderating, one user explained, ‘I can tell from my mentions that a lot of folks don’t know that Kristen Welker was not in control of the mute button. I repeat… she was not in control of the mute button. The Presidential Debate Commission was in charge of the mute button.’

Also, US journalist Yashar Ali wrote, ‘The mute button is only for the two minute answer section. My god how many times do we need to keep saying this.’

As per The Cut, the commission had reportedly banned the mute button from being used during open discussion. Trump initially complained about its use, saying, ‘I will participate but it’s very unfair that they changed the topics and it’s very unfair that again we have an anchor who’s totally biased.’

However, during the debate, he told Welker, ‘By the way, so far, I respect very much the way you’re handling this, I have to say.’

Nevertheless, viewers felt its absence, with Christine Pelosi writing, ‘Moderator keeps letting Trump interrupt, says it will be 10 seconds, then he eats up more time. She must retake control! USE THE DAMN MUTE BUTTON.’

Actor Henry Winkler also tweeted: ‘MUTE BUTTON :: ALL talk NO action.’

An earlier statement from the commission regarding the button read, ‘We are comfortable that these actions strike the right balance and that they are in the interest of the American people, for whom these debates are held.’