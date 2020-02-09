Vintage Japanese Sports Car Sells For More Than A Brand New Lamborghini Bring A Trailer

Cars aren’t my forte, but even I could tell you a Nissan is worth far less than a brand new Lamborghini, or even a Ferrari.

Or at least, I assumed that would be the case. When the Nissan is nearly 50 years old and has been kept in pristine condition, however, it turns out the car can actually be worth more than its modern equivalents – as was the case with one Datsun 240Z that sold at auction recently.

The 1971 near-mint Japanese sports car sold for $310,000 (£240,450) on an online auction site on Wednesday, February 5, exceeding the price of a new Lamborghini, which can be purchased for around the $200,000 mark.

lamborghini Pixabay

The car was listed on Bring A Trailer and broke the site’s previous record for the model; the next highest sale for a Datsun 240Z raked in just over $124,000, which is still a huge cost for a car usually purchased for around $50,000.

Competition was fierce during the auction, with five bidders willing to pay at least $170,000 for the car, which is in a near-perfect state. In fact, a valuation information analyst at Hagerty – an insurance company specialising in classic car insurance – said it’s ‘the most original Datsun 240Z in existence’.

If you don’t believe them, let me present you with the facts: the car has only 21,750 miles on the odometer, equating to roughly 435 miles per year over the course of the car’s life; it was only driven when it was sunny and at least 60 degrees out, hence its impeccable condition; and the listing said the 240Z’s paint job – which features white rocker stripes – is all original.

vintage japanese sports car auctioned off 1 Bring A Trailer

The interior is also upholstered in brown vinyl and includes Z-branded floor mats to match, with the seat belts, rear panels, and arm rests all sporting the original protective plastic.

The only thing that has been altered in the otherwise unrestored car is the distributor, which was converted to electronic ignition with the 240Z still being equipped with its original 2.4-litre inline-six engine. This was rated at 150 horsepower and 146 foot-pounds of torque when new.

So how did such a pristine car come to be auctioned off in the first place, you’re probably wondering? Well, according to the listing, the owner of a Datsun dealership retained the car and later gifted it to his son as a dental school graduation present.

japanese sports car auctioned off Bring A Trailer

The vehicle was driven infrequently over the years, and when the son passed away in May last year, a friend and fellow dentist purchased the car along with his dental practice.

Hopefully the person who purchased the car will keep it in its same pristine condition, or at least put it to good use, to honour its previous owner.