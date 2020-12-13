Violence Erupts At Trump Rally As Proud Boys Clash With Counter-Protesters PA Images

Four people are reported to have been stabbed at a Trump rally in Washington DC, and another shot in Olympia, Washington.

The stabbings took place near a known meeting place for far-right neo-fascist group the Proud Boys, who turned out in their hundreds for the protests on December 12.

Videos have emerged from the Million MAGA March, showing the Proud Boys chanting ‘F*ck Antifa,’ in reference to the far-left anti-fascist movement.

Despite the vast majority of people involved in the demonstration passing through the streets peacefully, as the day turned into evening, Proud Boys protesters and Antifa counter-protesters began brawling in the streets, forcing police to use pepper spray to disperse crowds.

According to the Washington Post, four people were taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening stab wounds and 23 people were arrested in DC, including 10 who were charged with misdemeanor assaults, six with assaulting police officers and four with rioting.

Meanwhile, three people were arrested in Olympia, one on suspicion of a weapons violation and two more on suspicion of felony assault. It’s unclear which group the stabbing victims belonged to, The New York Times reports.

‘There’s been a shooting on the Capitol Campus. The suspect has been detained. We do not have any status on the victim,’ the Washington State Patrol confirmed on Twitter.

‘There have been sporadic confrontations throughout the day. WSP and partner agencies are working together, coordinating response to the situation.’

It’s reported that around 200 Proud Boys had joined the march as it passed by the Trump Hotel, wearing combat fatigues and ballistic vests, while carrying helmets and flashing White nationalist signals.

Police managed to keep the various factions apart throughout most of the day, until violence began to break out in the evening.

Meanwhile, violence is reported to have broken out in a number of other states where protests were also taking place.

According to ABC7 News reporter Dan Noyes, Proud Boys members were seen throwing bear spray into Antifa crowds before charging at them. ‘Fights with injuries and arrests, during Trump supporters rally in Sacramento calling for national recount,’ he wrote on Twitter.

Atlanta’s WSB-TV reporter Matt Johnson tweeted:

Someone walked up to a Democratic Get Out the Vote rally in Stockbridge today and punched a supporter in the face then tore up his @ossoff and @ReverendWarnock signs, per police & witnesses. The suspect was arrested and charged with battery. Victim is ok.

The rallies took place after the Supreme Court ruled that it would not allow the election results to be overturned under Trump’s latest legal challenge.