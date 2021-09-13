Violence On The M25 As Climate Protestors Cause Motorway Chaos

@racehaelvenables/Twitter

A group of climate protestors have successfully blocked a number of junctions on the M25, leading to major rush hour delays and a violent response from some drivers.

The protestors, who are part of climate campaign group Insulate Britain, are understood to have blocked at least four junctions as well as parts of the main carriageway on the London ring road – one of the busiest motorways in the UK – by conducting sit-ins on the road.

Footage filmed at one of the protest locations showed the protestors arguing with drivers who left their cars to confront them, with one clip appearing to show one irate commuter attempting to physically drag protestors out of the road.

The protests, which according to LBC‘s Rachael Venables began at around 8.00am today, September 13, and have continued for well over an hour, were met with a significant police presence. However, officers did not immediately act to remove the climate campaigners, instead positioning officers and their cars to create a block between the stuck traffic and those sitting in the road.

The protest tactic has garnered a mixed response from those effected. Many drivers could be heard yelling at the protestors to ‘get out of the f***ing way’ others took to social media to point out the traffic caused by the delays meant that ‘half the M25 is sitting there churning out fumes’.

It’s understood that at some of the locations officers have begun arresting protestors and removing them from the scene. So far, 11 people have been arrested, BBC News reports. Unsurprisingly though, large sections of the motorway have been closed, including some exits to Heathrow Airport.