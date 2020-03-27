Virgin Australia Flight Attendant Gives Emotional Speech On Final Flight To Encourage Togetherness
A New Zealand-based cabin supervisor has given an emotional speech while signing out on what would turn out to be her final flight.
Cassy Appleton uploaded the clip to Facebook after Virgin Australia announced the closure of all New Zealand bases as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with 8,000 employees left out of work.
Although Cassy made the speech in the knowledge that it would be her last flight for ‘the foreseeable future’, she had not been aware it would be her final on-board announcement.
In moving footage that has since gone viral, Cassy can be seen expressing gratitude for her time with Virgin Australia, describing her fellow crew members as ‘family’ and thanking passengers for their ‘smiles and interactions’.
A visibly emotional Cassy said:
To my crew, words don’t come close to sharing the family bond that we all share. The friendships, hardships, laughter and tears.
It’s remarkable how we’ve all banded together during this chaos, and I’m so proud of how you continue to hold your heads high.
Cassy then went on to conclude her speech with a timely message of togetherness, which was met by supportive applause:
Tough times don’t last, tough people do. We’re all in this together. We truly hope to see you in the sky again soon. Kia kaha.
Sharing the footage to Facebook after Virgin Australia confirmed its decision, Cassy wrote:
Today I lost my wings. Today we received confirmation that Virgin are shutting down our NZ bases. Emotions are indescribable. This was my final announcement the other day. My final flight.
(Sorry she’s a bit long)
Having this opportunity was the best thing that happened to my life and to say I’m beyond grateful is an understatement. My heart is breaking for us all today.
I’ve achieved soo much in this role, from travelling to buying a new car, from fixing my teeth to becoming debt free, from donating 4000 bras to Fijian women to living my most charitable years.
Whilst I’m hurting for my loss I’m also counting my lucky stars to have been so blessed with this incredible opportunity. Signing off one last time.
One door closes another one opens!! Aroha Mai, Aroha Atu xxx
With nearly 290,000 views at the time of writing, Cassy’s speech has touched hearts across the world, with many being able to relate to the pain of job loss and uncertainty at this difficult time.
Virgin Australia tweeted the vid through its official account, echoing the sentiments made by Cassy:
Today has been a hard day for us all. We truly believe it is our people that make a difference. Cassy, one of our New Zealand based Cabin Supervisors, put into words what many of us haven’t been able to today. Kia kaha to all our Kiwi #VirginFamily
On March 25, Virgin Australia confirmed it would be cutting its domestic fleet to 90%, with budget carrier Tigerair Australia grounding all domestic services with immediate effect.
The airline also said 8,000 jobs would be suspended, a figure representing approximately 80% of its workforce. This decision was made in light of the latest travel advice from federal and state governments.
