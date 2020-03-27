Virgin Australia Flight Attendant Gives Emotional Speech On Final Flight To Encourage Togetherness

Today I lost my wings. Today we received confirmation that Virgin are shutting down our NZ bases. Emotions are indescribable. This was my final announcement the other day. My final flight.

(Sorry she’s a bit long)

Having this opportunity was the best thing that happened to my life and to say I’m beyond grateful is an understatement. My heart is breaking for us all today.

I’ve achieved soo much in this role, from travelling to buying a new car, from fixing my teeth to becoming debt free, from donating 4000 bras to Fijian women to living my most charitable years.

Whilst I’m hurting for my loss I’m also counting my lucky stars to have been so blessed with this incredible opportunity. Signing off one last time.

One door closes another one opens!! Aroha Mai, Aroha Atu xxx