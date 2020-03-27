Virgin Mary Appears In Sky Over Argentina And Locals Say She's Protecting Them From Coronavirus Newsflash/Wikimedia Commons

Citizens in Argentina have given thanks to the Virgin Mary herself for apparently giving protection during the coronavirus pandemic, after claiming to have seen a vision of her in the sky.

The hazy, blueish ‘figure’ was reportedly photographed at around 5.00pm on Wednesday, March 25; appearing in the sky above San Carlos, a city in the northeastern Argentine province of Corrientes.

The image was later shared on social media, with many people believing it to resemble the mother of the central figure of Christianity, Jesus Christ.

Virgin Mary Pixabay

An unidentified San Carlos resident – whose daughter reportedly took the questionable photograph in question – said:

In the sky, a rainbow started to be seen, and then some drops started to create the figure (of the Virgin) in the sky surrounding the sun.

Local media sources reported some residents compared the sighting with the patron saint of Corrientes, the Virgin of Itati.

According to believers, the reflection of the Lady of Itatí appeared three times to early Franciscan settlers from beneath a rock on the Paraná Basin. This mysterious sighting led to the settlers building a statue in her honour in 1589.

Virgin Mary Newsflash

San Carlos is known to be one of the oldest Jesuit towns in the Corrientes. Reports have stated that the biblical figure had also been spotted in the nearby town of Candelaria.

A woman by the name of Susy Jimenez is one of the individuals who claim to have seen this image of the first-century BC Galilean woman, writing the following outpouring of gratitude online:

Thanks Mother for protecting us, for interceding for God, and for your mercy for the people.

Another woman, Nancy Cervantes Saez, commented:

And there are a lot of stories… I do know we are very sensitive, aren’t we asking for a bit of hope?

However, not everyone treated the vision with such hallowed reverence, with one ‘Ricardo Busto’ remarking, ‘My cousin says she sees a penis’.

Virgin Mary Wikimedia Commons

As per the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there are currently 589 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Argentina, with 12 people having lost their lives.

On March 19, Argentina’s government implemented a nationwide quarantine intended to last from midnight on Thursday March 19 up until midnight on Tuesday March 31.

With similar measures to other affected countries, quarantine exemptions will only be permitted for single person journeys to purchase essentials, such as medicine or groceries, within the vicinity of a person’s local area.