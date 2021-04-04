Virginia Bans ‘LGBTQ+ Panic’ Defence For Murder And Manslaughter

PA Images

The State of Virginia has banned the controversial LGBTQ+ ‘panic’ defence for murder and manslaughter.

Virginia has become the 12th state to ban the legal strategy that asks a jury to find that a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity is to blame for a defendant’s violent reaction. LGBTQ+ campaign groups have argued that this undermines the value of gay and trans people’s lives.

This form of defence is usually used in three different ways: when a defendant claims the victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity triggered a nervous breakdown in the defendant causing an LGBTQ+ ‘panic’, when they claim a victim was ‘provocative’ towards them so the defendant reacted violently, or when a defendant alleges that, due to the person being a member of the LGBTQ+ community, they believed the victim was about to cause the then serious bodily harm.

Pexels

According to The LGBT Bar, this form of defence has acquitted ‘dozens of murderers’.

However, this will now no-longer be the case in Virginia after Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill banning it on Wednesday, March 31.

The bill passed the state House and the Senate in February.

Democratic Delegate Danica Roem created the bill after a teenage LGBTQ+ constituent got in contact with her.

As per NBC News, Roem explained:

He sent me an email asking me to pass this bill, and I came to realize that in 2021, my out teenage constituents are living with the same fear that I did in 1998, after Matthew was killed, and that I did in 2002 after Gwen Araujo was killed, and you think of how many other people will stay closeted because they have a fear of being attacked, let alone all the other fears that a closeted person who wants to come out has.

Virginia joins California; Illinois; Rhode Island; Nevada; Connecticut; Maine; Hawaii; New York; New Jersey; Washington; Colorado and the District of Colombia in banning the questionable form of defence.