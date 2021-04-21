Virginia Cop Fired After Donating To Kyle Rittenhouse And Saying ‘You’ve Done Nothing Wrong’

PA Images

A Virginia Police officer who was found to have donated money to a Kyle Rittenhouse support fund has been sacked.

Despite Rittenhouse having been charged with two counts of murder after the shooting of two protesters, it appears there is plenty of support for the now 18-year-old who shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded another, at a Black Lives Matter protest in August of last year.

In a recent data leak though, those who sent monetary donations to the teen, as well as messages of support, were exposed online, revealing a shocking number of law enforcement and public figures who had donated sums to his cause.

Now, Norfolk police lieutenant William Kelly, who reportedly made a donation to Rittenhouse’s online crowd funder, has been fired from his job. Along with the donation, he also posted the supportive message: ‘God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong… Every rank and file police officer supports you,’ The Guardian reports.

Norfolk’s city manager, Chip Filer, clarified his dismissal and said his actions were in breech of behavioural expectancy, NY Post reports. His ‘egregious comments erode the trust between the Norfolk Police Department and those they are sworn to serve. The City of Norfolk has a standard of behaviour for all employees, and we will hold staff accountable.’

Kelly does still have the right to appeal the dismissal, but at present there’s no other information regarding his sacking.

The BLM protest Rittenhouse showed up to, on August 25, was one of many that took place last summer in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. Only yesterday his killer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty on all three counts and is awaiting sentencing.

However, Kelly is not the only one who wished to help Rittenhouse, whose charges include first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional reckless homicide. A number of other officers and public names hoping to have donated to the cause anonymously were also exposed, with members of police forces from Utah, Alabama and Wisconsin all having been involved in the offer of support.

At present, Rittenhouse’s trial has been held back to November 1 because of a ‘number of outstanding issues,’ where he will be tried. With its postponement from March 29, the accused has since – and controversially so – been released on bail.