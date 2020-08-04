Virginia Judge Bars Removal Of Robert E. Lee Statue In Richmond

Virginia Judge Bars Removal Of Robert E. Lee Statue PA Images

A circuit court judge in Virginia has imposed an injunction barring the state from removing a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in the city of Richmond.

Judge William R. Marchant of the Richmond Circuit Court put a stop to the removal of the 21-foot-high statue for a period of 90 days, writing that ‘the public interest does weigh in favor’ of implementing this injunction.

The new injunction, announced Monday, August 3, will bar the monument’s removal, while claims made in a lawsuit filed by a group of property owners are litigated.

One of the cases in the lawsuit, which claims taking the statue down could be in violation of a 19th century agreement, has been completely dismissed as not ‘legally viable’.

According to the lawsuit, plaintiff William C. Gregory – the great grandson of land donors – argued that by taking down the 12 tonne monument, Virginia would be in violation of a 1890 deed, whereby the state had agreed to ‘faithfully guard and affectionately protect’ the statue.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has expressed appreciation for the dismissal of the Gregory case. A statement from his office says he ‘looks forward to another victory in court as soon as possible,’ and the ‘statue will come down – and Virginia will be better for it,’ NBC12 reports.

In early June, Gov. Northam announced plans for the statue’s removal, in light of a renewed public awareness of widespread racial inequality following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Robert E. Lee Monument PA Images

The statue in question is situated on Richmond’s famous Monument Avenue, which memorialises Confederate veterans who fought in the American Civil War.

Rpobert E. Lee was a Confederate general and leader of the South’s secession attempt during the American Civil War. Lee is also said to have owned hundreds of slaves, with his particularly horrible treatment of them leading to slave revolts.

In June this year, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus issued a statement describing the statue removal as being ‘a step in the right direction in the continued fight to address institutional racism, systemic disparities, and remaining vestiges of Jim Crow in our Commonwealth’.

The statement continued:

These confederate monuments are a symbol of racism, oppression, and hate. The long overdue removal of the Lee statue is an important step towards honestly and clearly addressing our Commonwealth’s and our country’s past.

In the past few months, the controversial statue has become a site for Black Lives Matter activism, and has been spray painted with phrases such as ‘Stop White Supremacy’.

Just last week, a hologram of George Floyd lit up the enormous statue, a devastating reminder of the horrors of systematic racism.