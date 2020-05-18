Virginia Police Hunt Guys Who Shoplifted Wearing Hollowed Out Watermelon Masks Louisa Police Department Virginia

One of two shoplifters who stole from a store in Virginia – while wearing hollowed-out watermelons as masks – has been arrested.

The larceny suspects wore melon rinds, with carved-out eye holes, on theirs heads while stealing from a from a Sheetz store in Louisa, Virginia, on May 6, 2020. The duo were captured on surveillance video arriving at the store in a ‘LIFTED 2006 Black Toyota Tacoma’ at 9.35pm.

The Louisa Police Department have now made an arrest in a case where the suspects were dubbed the ‘melon heads’, and have since thanked the community for their assistance. Officers are still working to identify the second suspect.

Detailing the crime in a Facebook post on May 16, the Louisa Police Department explained they were conducting a larceny investigation, and asked for the public’s help with identifying and finding the suspects. A subsequent update revealed an arrest had been made.

As reported by TMZ, Louisa Police Chief Tom Leary has stated a man named Justin Rogers, 20, has been taken into custody.

Rogers has reportedly now been charged with misdemeanor larceny of alcohol and misdemeanor possession of alcohol by an underage person, as well as felony prohibition of wearing a mask/face covering in public.

Check out footage of the incident here:

According to ABC8 News, Sheetz customer Barry Welch was ‘kind of blown away’ after seeing iamges of the men:

But it wasn’t super shocking being out here in Louisa, we’ve always had some crazy new stories going around. I definitely give them some points for ingenuity.

Welch proceeded to express his surprise that the suspects would choose watermelons – of all things – as their makeshift face coverings:

Well I was like, at a time like this you could’ve worn any kind of mask, but to come up with a watermelon.

Another customer, named Candice Wendt, said:

I think it’s ridiculous. Innovative but ridiculous. The amount of work that you have to do to actually hollow-out a watermelon to stick it on your head, I think, is kind of crazy. Why? Why would they do that? It’s so stupid.

At the time of writing it’s unclear what the two suspects took from the store, or indeed why they chose to use melons as their face coverings.

Those with any information about this case should contact Officer Taylor of the Town of Louisa Police Department at 540-967-1234 or Crime Solvers at 1-800-346-1466 or visit the Town of Louisa Police Department website