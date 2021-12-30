Virginia Roberts Giuffre Says Ghislaine Maxwell ‘More Evil Than Epstein’

Alamy

Alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, says his former partner Ghislaine Maxwell was ‘even worse’ than him.

Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by Epstein, says the pair took a part of her childhood away from her that she will never be able to get back.

Advert 10

Maxwell is facing up to 65 years in jail after being found guilty of recruiting and trafficking young girls to be sexually abused by Epstein. The latter committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on allegations of sexual offences against hundreds of girls.

Alamy

‘I have been dreaming of this day for the last 10 years, not knowing that it was going to come,’ Giuffre told New York magazine The Cut, as per The Guardian. ‘It’s a bittersweet emotion because I have been fighting for so long.’

Giuffre says Maxwell used her ‘womanly abilities’ to lure her in and convince her that her dreams of becoming a massage therapist would come true should she work for Epstein.

Advert 10

She continued:

The deceit hurts even more because I fell naively into her trap. I mean, she is poised. She looks sophisticated. She didn’t raise any hairs on the back of my head. She’s definitely worse than Epstein. She used that charm, that wit, that smile to come off as somebody you want to trust… she’s worse to me, more evil than Epstein. What Ghislaine did to so many of us… it’s unforgivable.

Alamy

When asked why she thought the pair had got away with their crimes for so long, Giuffre said it was because of the power they both wielded and the influential friends around them.

Advert 10

‘The thing about predators is they seek the vulnerable,’ she explained. ‘Find out what they want and promise them a dream. That’s how they work. Cages and chains come in all different shapes and sizes. I wasn’t tied to a radiator or anything like you’ve seen in the movies.

‘My shackles were Epstein and Ghislaine’s wealth and the powerful people they knew. No matter how rich or how connected you are, you can still be held accountable.’

Prince Andrew is currently facing a civil lawsuit brought by Giuffre in the US over allegations she was forced to have sex with him by Epstein when she was 17 years old. The prince has vehemently denied the allegations.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

Advert 10