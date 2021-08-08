Virginia Roberts Giuffre Set To Sue Prince Andrew In A New York Court Epstein Scandal

PA Images

Lawyers for Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the woman who says she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein, say she may file a lawsuit against the prince as early as next week.

Giuffre alleges that she was trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to meet with Prince Andrew on three separate occasions when she was just 17. Prince Andrew has denied the accusations and refused to cooperate with investigations into Epstein and Maxwell’s crimes by US prosecutors.

Now, one of Giuffre’s attorneys says that the prince’s hand could be forced. According to David Boies, she could be set to sue in a multi-million pound New York civil suit that may require Prince Andrew to either agree to be questioned under oath by prosecutors or risk being found guilty in absentia.

The lawsuit ‘would be based on her being lent out to Prince Andrew for sex by Jeffrey Epstein and [her] being under 18,’ Boies told the Mail on Sunday. ‘To use a common phrase here in the United States: time’s up.’

Boies suggested that claims made by Giuffre would include ‘improper sexual violations’ as well as ‘physical and emotional distress.’

The news comes ahead of a looming deadline for Giuffre to file a claim against Prince Andrew for the alleged abuse she suffered in 2001. Under the New York Child Victims Act, Giuffre and other victims of child sex abuse were offered a window outside of the existing statute of limitations to make a legal claim, with the deadline for such claims falling in a week’s time on Saturday, August 14.

Representatives for Prince Andrew have not commented on the potential lawsuit. In a statement issued in 2019 following the initial allegations against the prince – who is the Queen’s third child – Buckingham Palace said ‘it is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Giuffre. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.’