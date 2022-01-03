Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s Ex-Boyfriend Says Prince Andrew Abused Her

Alamy

A former boyfriend of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, has claimed that she is telling the truth.

Giuffre has alleged that she was forced to meet with the Duke of York and have sex with him on three separate occasions when she was only 17 years old.

Advert 10

Prince Andrew has continued to strenuously deny the claims, and his lawyers have sought to have the case dismissed, arguing that Giuffre was of consenting age at the time, and also that despite being a citizen of the US, she is not legally able to file the lawsuit in New York due to mostly residing in Australia.

However, Anthony Figueroa, Giuffre’s former boyfriend, has since spoken out about Giuffre confiding in him about being a ‘manipulated’ ‘sex slave’ to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘house of horrors‘. He also voiced the opinion that Giuffre’s alleged meetings with Prince Andrew caused the end of their relationship.

Alamy

Figueroa detailed how he and Giuffre reunited three years after high school to live in an apartment in Palm Beach, Florida, after they had been childhood sweethearts, The Mirror reports.

Advert 10

However, Figueroa explained that during their relationship, Giuffre was ‘manipulated’ by Epstein and the now-convicted Ghislaine Maxwell as she ‘didn’t want to’ have sex with the Prince, as per the Daily Record.

He said:

I remember the first time Virginia mentioned Prince Andrew in 2001. She knew ahead of time she would be meeting him and said she knew what they wanted her to do with him and she didn’t want to do it. She said she was scared and nervous of what they wanted. I was in my friend’s apartment worried and told her she had to do whatever it took to feel safe.

Giuffre would also allegedly jet off on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express‘ to places such as Epstein’s island, Little St James, leaving their apartment for up to two weeks each month.

Advert 10

Alamy

Figueroa claims to have met both Maxwell and Epstein himself when visiting Epstein’s residence in Palm Beach, which he called the ‘house of horrors’.

He claimed:

I met Ghislaine and Jeffrey and was in shock at all the sh*t they had. They manipulated us both. They knew we were kids and stupid. People will ask why I carried on dating Virginia, but I didn’t question it ’til later. Those two pushed her into a bad place. At first the money was part of our thinking. We had our own place because of it and when Virginia went away with them she’d leave me a few hundred dollars. At 18, getting that every two weeks was a big deal.

Advert 10

Figueroa noted how there were ‘always random girls at the mansion, from France and South Africa’, and that in talking to them, they ‘gave a sense they ‘had’ to like you, like in a strip club’.

Alamy

While he ‘didn’t see the bad stuff happen’ and noted how Epstein was even ‘friendly’, Figueroa explained how ‘disgusted’ he was when he realised what was going on.

He said:

Advert 10

All I knew at first was Virginia was their masseuse but she was uncomfortable and didn’t want to be there. I was 18. I didn’t understand the bigger picture. I was told she’d ‘connected’ with Jeffrey and Ghislaine and they wanted her to travel with them. The truth came out when we argued about what was really going on.

Figueroa stated that he had ‘wanted [Giuffre] to get out, but she couldn’t’, and also claimed that she had sex with both Epstein, Maxwell, and sometimes other girls.

It wasn’t until after Figueroa and Giuffre split up that he saw the image of her and Prince Andrew. He reflected how ‘things were different’ between himself and Giuffre once she ‘got back from seeing [the Prince]’. ‘That was what ended us,’ he said.

Figueroa concluded, ‘I’m not in contact with her, but I’m proud of what Virginia is doing. Andrew needs to be questioned by the authorities here. He should face up to it.’

According to Metro, Giuffre’s lawyers have found up to six witnesses who are willing to testify that she and the Duke of York met.

However, an alleged 2009 settlement between Epstein and Giuffre is set to be made public today, which Prince Andrew’s lawyers believe will protect him against the lawsuit.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas