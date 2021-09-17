Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s Lawyers Share Photo Of Them Sending Prince Andrew His Legal Papers

Boies SchIller Flexner LLP/PA

Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawyers have shared a photo of legal papers being posted to Prince Andrew’s home.

Giuffre’s civil suit alleges she was ‘forced to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will’ when she was 17 years old. He has denied all accusations.

The photo of the papers comes amid claims from the Duke of York’s legal team that they weren’t delivered properly. The image shows a large envelope, sufficiently stamped, being put into a Royal Mail post box on September 9. Papers were also handed to officers at the gate of Windsor Castle.

PA Images

An employee from Boies Schiller Flexner posted the letter, which marked one of five attempts to reach Prince Andrew regarding the lawsuit, The Sun reports.

Prince Andrew is believed to be residing in Balmoral, after avoiding ‘multiple attempts’ to serve him with papers. ‘Service is not intended to be a game of hide and seek behind palace walls,’ Giuffre’s lawyers said.

New York judge Lewis Kaplan recently ruled that Giuffre’s team could look to serve papers to Prince Andrew’s US lawyer, Andrew Brettler. ‘Service on the defendant’s US counsel is reasonably calculated to bring the papers served to the defendant’s attention, regardless of whether his US counsel is ‘authorised’ to accept service on his behalf,’ he said, BBC News reports.

The High Court in London has also given Prince Andrew seven days to ‘challenge the decision of the High Court to recognise the validity of the Hague Convention request for service made by Ms Giuffre’s lawyers’, with a deadline set for September 24.