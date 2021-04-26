Virginia State Trooper Removed From Employment After Being Filmed Yanking Black Driver From Car

A Virginia State Police Trooper who was filmed violently arresting a Black man during a traffic stop has been removed from the force, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Virginia State Police communications director Corinne Geller said Charles Hewitt no longer worked for the agency following the emergence of a viral video filmed in April 2019, in which he can be seen telling driver Derrick Thompson ‘you are going to get your a** whooped,’ before yanking him from his car.

In the video, which was posted to social media by Thompson’s attorney last summer, the driver can be seen with his hands above his head telling the officer that he is filming and is not a threat. After reaching into the car to unlock the door from the inside, Hewitt leans in towards Thompson and says, ‘Take a look at me. I am a f***ing specimen right here, buddy. You have gotten on my last nerve, all right?’

After Thompson refuses to get out of the car, Hewitt says he is under arrest and begins to violently drag him onto the ground, telling the camera ‘watch the show, folks’. Thompson’s phone drops out of his hand, but the recording picks up Hewitt saying ‘how do you like that motherf**ker,’ while Thompson pleads with the officer to ‘get off my neck’.

Thompson, 29, was reportedly pulled over for an expired vehicle inspection label, before being ordered to get out of the car after another trooper said they could smell marijuana. No drugs were found in the vehicle, and Thompson later pled guilty to obstruction of justice for resisting arrest.

Hewitt recently settled a federal lawsuit with Thompson for $20,000, with Thompson claiming that Hewitt’s actions amounted to assault and had violated his constitutional rights. Speaking to The Washington Post attorney Joshua Erlich said, ‘Although the VSP did not admit to any wrongdoing, Mr. Thompson is heartened Trooper Hewitt is no longer on the street and thinks Virginia is safer for it.’

An initial investigation into the incident cleared Hewitt of wrongdoing, with Fairfax County prosecutors declining to press charges. However, following the emergence of the video, Virginia State Police superintendent Gary Settle said his conduct had been ‘inappropriate,’ leading to Hewitt’s removal from the force in February.

In a statement released in July, Settle said, ‘The conduct displayed by Trooper Hewitt during the course of the traffic stop is not in agreement with the established standards of conduct required of a Virginia trooper.’

