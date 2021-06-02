Teacher Placed On Leave For Refusing To Use Transgender Pronouns Now Suing School

The Blue Oak Project/YouTube/Ted Eytan/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

A teacher is suing the school that placed him on leave for refusing to use transgender students’ correct pronouns.

Virginia elementary school teacher Byron ‘Tanner’ Cross stated that he refused to accept that someone could identify as a different sex to that they were born.

He made the comments during the Leesburg Elementary School board meeting last month in which the topic of a pending school policy, which would require teachers to call students by their chosen name and pronouns, was discussed.

The Blue Oak Project/YouTube

It’s unknown how many teachers were for or against the new policy, but Cross, a religious man, made his thoughts clear, and said that doing what the policy would require would ‘damage’ the students, and would ‘defile the holy image of God’.

Speaking on a recent episode of 60 Minutes, the gym teacher said:

I am speaking out of love for those who are suffering from gender dysphoria. I’m a teacher but I serve God first, and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it’s against my religion. It’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child, and it’s sinning against our God.

In light of his controversial comments, Cross was placed on paid administrative leave by the school on May 27.

Cross has since filed a lawsuit against the school today, June 2, and alleges that Loudoun County Public Schools administrators violated the gym teacher‘s right to free speech, as well as his right to act on his religion, The Independent reports.

PA Images

The defendants are named as the Loudoun school board, Interim Superintendent Scott Ziegler, and Lucia Villa Sebastian, interim assistant superintendent for human resources and talent development.

Part of the suit states, ‘Cross used his constitutional right to speak up. The core of constitutional liberty in a free society – the ability to comment on public policy under consideration without fear of retaliation – is at stake in this case.’

The suit asks for Cross’s reinstatement, in addition to a temporary restraining order being placed against the school board, Ziegler and Sebastian.

The 25-page document also details Cross’s religious beliefs and explains how he believes that God created two genders – male and female – and that his faith ‘commands him to tell the truth and not tell lies’.

It’s believed Cross is being represented by lawyers from Alliance Defending Freedom.

Featured Image Credit: The Blue Oak Project/YouTube/Ted Eytan/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0