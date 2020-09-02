Virginia Teen Left Furious When ‘Dream Chaser’ Tattoo Inked Backwards On His Arm
For anyone out there dying to get a tattoo, don’t worry, because eurt emoc nac smaerd.
Getting a tattoo is a major life decision. Barring the chance of removal treatments, you need to be well aware that you’ll be stuck with whatever quote, scribble or design you choose for the rest of your days.
With that in mind, there’s something inherently hilarious about tattoos gone wrong. For this teen, he got exactly what he asked for… backwards.
Check out a video of the ‘resahc maerd’ tattoo below:
Dylan Harraway, a rapper from Virginia, US, recently spent two hours at his local tattoo parlour getting ‘Dream chaser’ inked across his arm. Initially, he was absolutely delighted with the results – until he met up with a pal, when the gaffe became quickly apparent.
The 18-year-old, who didn’t reveal the name of the tattoo artist in order to preserve their reputation, explained:
I hadn’t been to the shop before but it was very clean and professional. I got the tattoo because I wanted motivation for me to chase my dreams and I’m a big fan of the rapper Meek Mill.
Dream chaser means to me that I need to do whatever I need to do to chase my dreams of living the life I’ve wanted as a kid. I thought the tattoo looked great when I first saw it!
However, Dylan added, ‘I didn’t notice until my friend told me it was backwards. I was very angry and there were a lot of emotions running through me.’
After uploading a short clip of the tattoo to social media, it racked up more than 2.5 million views, with a wide range of reactions pouring in. One user had a simple solution for the issue: ‘Just have a kid and name him Resahc Maerd. Modern problems require modern solutions.’
Others weren’t so kind, with one commenting, ‘Serves you right for getting dream chaser on your arm.’
Dylan added:
My friend just thought it was funny and it looked good and my family thought I was a dumbass! There have been good and bad reactions on social media from saying it looked good and I can embrace it, to saying it looks terrible and that’s what I get for $200.
I did get an offer from Bang Bang though, who wants to give me a cover-up.
‘Bang Bang’, a celebrity tattoo artist based in New York City, has inked the likes of Rihanna and Kylie Jenner. Even despite the slip-up, Dylan hasn’t been discouraged from getting more tattoos later in life.
He explained, ‘I’m not traumatised and I’m looking forward to finishing my sleeve in the future.’
