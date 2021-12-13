Vladamir Putin Reveals Surprisingly Normal Job He Had In The 90s

Alamy

Vladimir Putin had a strangely normal job in the 1990s, which came about as he tried to up his income.

The Russian president’s former gig was revealed in a documentary called Russia, Latest History, which aired on Sunday, December 12.

Advert 10

In the documentary, Putin spoke about his experience during the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, which forced many Russians to seek out new sources of income.

Alamy

Putin the collapse ‘was a disintegration of historical Russia under the name of the Soviet Union’.

While the president’s views on the Soviet Union’s collapse are well documented, the details about his own difficulties during this time are new.

Advert 10

He said:

Sometimes I had to earn extra money. I mean, earn extra money by car, as a private driver. It’s unpleasant to talk about to be honest, but unfortunately that was the case.

During the time of the Soviet Union’s collapse, taxis were uncommon in Russia and some people would offer car rides as a source of extra income.

PA Images

Advert 10

This is not Putin’s only former role, as it’s been said Putin was a former agent of the KGB, the Soviet security service, BBC News reports.

The president worked in the office of St Petersburg Mayor Anatoly Sobchak. However, he has maintained that he resigned from the service in 1991, following a coup against then Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev.

This coup led to the break-up of the USSR, which led to Putin driving cars to supplement his income.