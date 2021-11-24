Vladimir Putin Claims He Received A ‘Nasal Vaccine’ In Revolutionary Trial

Alamy

Russian president Vladimir Putin claims he took part in an experimental trial of a nasal COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier in the pandemic, as the world raced to safely come up with a vaccine against coronavirus, Russia claimed it was first. ‘[It] works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks,’ Putin previously said.

However, despite claims its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, Russia’s daily COVID deaths reached a new high this month, while just under 42% of the population are fully vaccinated.

Alamy

As reported by Russian news agency TASS, Putin received an experimental nasal COVID-19 vaccine in addition to a booster shot of Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine on Sunday, November 21.

‘I have nothing unusual, the classic case is absolutely, exactly six months after vaccination… and experts recommended a revaccination procedure, which I did a few days ago,’ he said in a statement.

‘At first he did it in the form of an injection, and the next day after talking with Denis Yuryevich [Logunov, Deputy Director of the National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology], he himself gave me the second part of this procedure, namely this nasal powder,’ the president explained.

Alamy

Instead of a liquid substance, the syringe apparently delivered a powder. Putin was asked to take a deep breath and then sit for 15 minutes. ‘I didn’t have any feelings, just nothing, I just sat for 15 minutes and went,’ he said.

Putin also urged he was feeling fine after receiving the dose. ‘Today, after these two procedures, an injection and a nasal form, I have already been involved in sports in the morning, so I can testify that everything is developing the way our scientists and experts say, everything is so,’ he said.

The nasal vaccine has yet to be tested on other members of the public.