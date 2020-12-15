Vladimir Putin Finally Congratulates Biden On US Election Win

PA Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has finally congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the US election.

Several world leaders have already contacted Biden, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

However, Putin remained quiet, earlier explaining that he’d support ‘anyone who has the confidence of the American people’.

It comes after Biden was certified as the winner of the election, passing the required 270 votes as the Electoral College confirmed the ballots of each state.

As reported by Reuters, the Kremlin cited Putin saying to Biden: ‘For my part, I am ready for interaction and contact with you.’

The Kremlin telegram offered ‘Russian-American cooperation’, adding: ‘Putin wished the president-elect every success and expressed confidence that Russia and the United States, which have a special responsibility for global security and stability, could, despite their differences, really help to solve the many problems and challenges facing the world.’

Putin said: ‘Russian-American cooperation based on the principles of equality and mutual respect would meet the interests of the peoples of both countries and the entire international community.’

The Russian president had refused to take part in earlier congratulations just as a ‘formality’, earlier saying as per Bloomberg: ‘But that confidence can only be given to a candidate whose victory has been recognised by the opposing party, or after the results are confirmed in a legitimate, legal way.’

Responding to concerns this could harm relations between the two nations during Biden’s coming administration, Putin said: ‘There’s nothing to damage, they’re already ruined.’