Volcano Erupts In Canary Islands Spewing Lava And Smoke Into The Air

A volcano has reportedly erupted in La Palma, according to video footage circulating social media.

In the clips, lava can be seen spewing out of the volcano as well as dust clouds and smoke billowing into the air.

As per the Canary Islands government, the eruption occurred at 3.15pm local time, with huge columns of smoke witnessed in the Cumbre Vieja national park, located in the south of the island.

Just before the eruption, authorities are understood to have evacuated around 40 people with mobility issues as well as farm animals from the surrounding villages, Reuters reports.

The defence ministry has said that more soldiers have been deployed to help evacuation efforts, with more residents expected to be evacuated from the surrounding areas.

