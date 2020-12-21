unilad
Volcano Kilauea Erupts On Hawaii’s Big Island

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 21 Dec 2020 09:45
PA Images

Volcano Kilauea has reportedly erupted on Hawaii’s Big Island.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the eruption occurred late on Sunday, December 20, shortly after 9.30pm local time.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) shared a photo of the ongoing eruption on Twitter an hour ago with the caption, ‘Happening now: a new Kīlauea eruption inside Halemaʻumaʻu.’

The USGS has meanwhile described the ordeal as ‘rapidly evolving’.

As per the Independent, the USGS said, ‘An eruption has commenced within Kilauea’s summit caldera. The situation is rapidly evolving and HVO will issue another statement when more information is available.’ The HVO have since raised Kilauea’s volcano alert level to ‘Warning’ level, and the aviation alert level is now colour code ‘Red’ – the highest alert.

As well as this, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Honolulu have warned of potential fallen ash in the surrounding area of the volcano.

PA Images

At statement on the NWS’s website reads:

Web cams and radar data indicate a strong eruption has occurred at Halemaunau crater. Low level trade winds will push any embedded ash towards the southwest, and any ash fallout will likely occur over the Kau District and Highway 11 Southwest f the town of Volcano. This includes the communities of Pahala, Wood Valley, Naalehu and Ocean View.

It continues, ‘Avoid excessive exposure to ash which is an eye and respiratory irritant. Those with respiratory sensitivities should take extra precaution to minimize exposure.’

