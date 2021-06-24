Voluntary Euthanasia Legalised In South Australia

Flickr/Alberto Biscalchin/Christian Haugen

A bill legalising voluntary euthanasia has been passed in South Australia following a decades-long campaign by advocates in the state.

The Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill was passed by the state government on Thursday, June 24, making South Australia the fourth state in the country to allow voluntary euthanasia.

Under the new law, which is expected to come into effect in late 2022, patients over 18 suffering from an incurable terminal illness will be allowed to choose to end their own life through medical intervention, though a number of strict safeguards have been included in the legislation.

Through various amendments introduced by lawmakers, medical facilities and practitioners will be allowed to conscientiously object to provided the procedure, though they would be required to refer patients to somewhere that does provide assisted dying facilities.

To be eligible to undergo voluntary euthanasia in South Australia a patient must be over 18, suffering from a terminal condition causing ‘intolerable suffering’, and expected to die without intervention within ‘weeks or months’, per ABC News.

Patients must also receive approval from two doctors, and must have lived in the state of South Australia for at least one year, preventing out-of-state Australians from travelling to receive assisted dying treatment.

The passage of the bill marks a landmark achievement for assisted dying campaigners, who have been pushing lawmakers in the state to legalise voluntary euthanasia for almost 30 years.

The Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill marks the 17th attempt by lawmakers to pass legislation on voluntary euthanasia since 1995.

Assisted dying is also legalised in Victoria, Western Australia and Tasmania, 9news reports, though laws in the latter two states are yet to come into effect.