unilad
Advert

Voluntary Euthanasia Legalised In South Australia

by : Hannah Smith on : 24 Jun 2021 08:53
Voluntary Euthanasia Legalised In South AustraliaFlickr/Alberto Biscalchin/Christian Haugen

A bill legalising voluntary euthanasia has been passed in South Australia following a decades-long campaign by advocates in the state.

The Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill was passed by the state government on Thursday, June 24, making South Australia the fourth state in the country to allow voluntary euthanasia.

Advert

Under the new law, which is expected to come into effect in late 2022, patients over 18 suffering from an incurable terminal illness will be allowed to choose to end their own life through medical intervention, though a number of strict safeguards have been included in the legislation.

Campaigner have called for assisted dying to be legalised for decades (PA Images)PA Images

Through various amendments introduced by lawmakers, medical facilities and practitioners will be allowed to conscientiously object to provided the procedure, though they would be required to refer patients to somewhere that does provide assisted dying facilities.

To be eligible to undergo voluntary euthanasia in South Australia a patient must be over 18, suffering from a terminal condition causing ‘intolerable suffering’, and expected to die without intervention within ‘weeks or months’, per ABC News.

Advert

Patients must also receive approval from two doctors, and must have lived in the state of South Australia for at least one year, preventing out-of-state Australians from travelling to receive assisted dying treatment.

The passage of the bill marks a landmark achievement for assisted dying campaigners, who have been pushing lawmakers in the state to legalise voluntary euthanasia for almost 30 years.

The Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill marks the 17th attempt by lawmakers to pass legislation on voluntary euthanasia since 1995.

Advert

Assisted dying is also legalised in Victoria, Western Australia and Tasmania, 9news reports, though laws in the latter two states are yet to come into effect.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Billie Eilish Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ After Anti-Asian Videos Surface
Music

Billie Eilish Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ After Anti-Asian Videos Surface

Trump Needs To Pay $570,000 Debt To El Paso Before He Tours Border, Judge Says
News

Trump Needs To Pay $570,000 Debt To El Paso Before He Tours Border, Judge Says

White Police Officer Found Guilty Of Beating Undercover Black Colleague At BLM Protest
News

White Police Officer Found Guilty Of Beating Undercover Black Colleague At BLM Protest

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Blames Women’s Clothes For Country’s Rising Number Of Rapes
News

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Blames Women’s Clothes For Country’s Rising Number Of Rapes

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: News, Australia, Now

Credits

ABC News

  1. ABC News

    Voluntary assisted dying to become law in South Australia as euthanasia bill passes Parliament

 