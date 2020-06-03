Volunteers Clean Makeshift Memorial Where George Floyd Was Killed As Reflection Spot PA Images

Residents in Minneapolis broke the 10pm to 4am curfew last night to demonstrate peaceful protests at the spot where Derek Floyd took his last breaths.

A large crowd gathered on the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at around 20 minutes after the curfew went into effect, on Monday, June 2.

They laid out bouquets of flowers and drew messages on the ground in chalk, before standing behind a barrier to block out law enforcement and raised their firsts in the air.

The demonstrators remained there until the end of the curfew, with many even lying on the ground and using their backpacks and other items as pillows.

As per CNN, protesters could be heard at 3.45am chanting:

We’re not just asking no more. But we are demanding. And we want it, and we want it now.

After the curfew lifted at 4am, people could be seen picking up litter in the streets and sweeping the area, which has become a memorial to Floyd since his tragic death. Demonstrators were seen handing out bottles of water to people while telling camera crews, ‘we care about everybody.’

One volunteer said the site was a sacred place which needed to be kept clean for reflection and mourning.

She told WCCO, via CNN:

This is where we reflect. This is where we come to recognise what has happened over and over again, and we find a way to stop it.

The woman is referring to the spot where Floyd was when he was held down and knelt on by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for more than eight minutes, until he lost consciousness.

Despite pleading with officers that he couldn’t breath, Chauvin continued to kneel on the back of his neck for more than two minutes after he lost consciousness.

The 46-year-old father was taken to hospital were medics attempted to revive him, but he died in police custody.

Floyd’s death has sparked a global outrage about the treatment of Black people and those from ethnic minorities within law enforcement, as well as a worldwide call to end racism.

The spot where the heinous incident took place has become a centre point for protests, and on Monday, June 1, Terrence Floyd, George’s brother, visited to speak to protestors and pray in memory of his brother.

Protests continue in the US, over here in the UK and in many other parts of the world to put an end to racial injustice and inqueality.