Volunteers Crack Zodiac Serial Killer’s Coded Message
After 51 years, an international group of volunteers have cracked a coded message from the infamous Zodiac Killer.
Sam Blake (Australia), Jarl Van Eycke (Belgium) and David Oranchak (USA) made a breakthrough with the 240-character cipher on December 3, and finished cracking it by December 5. They have since reportedly sent the solution over to the FBI.
The coded message, known as the 340 cipher, was sent in a letter addressed to The San Francisco Chronicle in November 1969, and has puzzled authorities for more than half a century.
You can find out more about this code-cracking mission in the following clip from Oranchak’s YouTube channel:
According to Oranchak’s YouTube channel, the cipher reads as follows:
I hope you are having lots of fun trying to catch me. I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to paradice [sic] all the sooner because I now have enough slaves to work for me.
Oranchak, a 46-year-old Web designer from Virginia, had hoped the cipher would unveil new information about the serial killer’s identity.
However, as he remarked in the video, the message ‘doesn’t really say a whole lot’, being ‘more of the same attention-seeking junk from Zodiac’.
Speaking with The San Francisco Chronicle, Oranchak – who has been working on cracking Zodiac ciphers since 2006 – said:
This is exciting. We’ve been sitting on the solution since last Saturday. When I first started looking at the Zodiac ciphers all those years ago, I thought, ‘Oh, I can just write a computer program and solve it,’ but it’s been kicking my ass all this time. Until now.
Cameron Polan, a spokesperson for the FBI’s San Francisco office, emailed the following statement of confirmation to the paper:
The FBI is aware that a cipher attributed to the Zodiac Killer was recently solved by private citizens. The Zodiac Killer case remains an ongoing investigation for the FBI San Francisco division and our local law enforcement partners.
The Zodiac Killer terrorized multiple communities across Northern California, and even though decades have gone by, we continue to seek justice for the victims of these brutal crimes.
Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, and out of respect for the victims and their families, we will not be providing further comment at this time.
This is the second time that a coded message from the Zodiac killer has been solved. The first one, which was sent in separate sections to The Chronicle, San Francisco Examiner and the Vallejo Times-Herald newspapers in 1969, was cracked by a Salinas teacher and his wife.
This first code was known as the 408 Cipher, and read ‘I like killing because it is so much fun’, again giving little information about the identity of the killer.
