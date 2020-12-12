Volunteers Crack Zodiac Serial Killer’s Coded Message

The FBI is aware that a cipher attributed to the Zodiac Killer was recently solved by private citizens. The Zodiac Killer case remains an ongoing investigation for the FBI San Francisco division and our local law enforcement partners.

The Zodiac Killer terrorized multiple communities across Northern California, and even though decades have gone by, we continue to seek justice for the victims of these brutal crimes.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, and out of respect for the victims and their families, we will not be providing further comment at this time.