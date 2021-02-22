Voting Machine Maker Sues MyPillow CEO For $1.3 Billion Over Election Fraud Claims

PA Images

Voting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems has filed a lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after he spread unfounded claims about the company following the 2020 presidential election.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday, February 22, is the latest in a series of suits Dominion has launched against right-wing figures who spread theories about fraud in the election.

Following Joe Biden’s win, figures including Lindell, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani pushed claims suggesting voting machine companies ‘flipped’ votes cast for Donald Trump during the election, in turn leading to the ‘fraudulent’ election of Biden.

There is no evidence to support the allegations, and Dominion previously sent Lindell three letters warning of potential litigation, saying his ‘smear campaign against Dominion has been relentless’ and warning that he would likely be sued for defamation.

In spite of the warnings, Lindell continued to push claims of election fraud by releasing a documentary that included allegations about Dominion’s voting machines.

The new lawsuit alleged that the documentary ‘failed to make any real evidence available for public scrutiny’, and claims Lindell ‘sells the lie’ because ‘the lie sells pillows’.

According to Forbes, Dominion accuses MyPillow of encouraging the unfounded theories by offering discount codes related to the conspiracy and advertising on right-wing news networks where the claims were being pushed.

The lawsuit further claims that Lindell ‘knowingly lied about Dominion to sell more pillows to people who continued tuning in to hear what they wanted to hear about the election’, and that the allegations created ‘unprecedented reputational and financial harm’ to Dominion.

Lindell has been accused of both defamation and deceptive trade practises, with the court documents claiming he lied so MyPillow could derive ‘financial benefits from making those false statements’.

Dominion claims the CEO ‘put forward fake evidence and sought to enrich himself even more by claiming that he is the victim of “cancel culture” and that Dominion wants to hide the truth’.

PA Images

Lindell has not yet publicly commented on the lawsuit, but in a January interview with Forbes he said he would ‘welcome’ the company to sue him.

He believes he has ‘100% proof’ of the fraud, commenting, ‘I welcome it. Please. Please sue me…and then you can show us all about your machines.’

In a statement today, Dominion attorney Megan Meier noted that Lindell ‘advertised “absolute proof” but… delivered absolute nonsense and fake documents sourced from the dark corners of the internet’.

PA Images

Meier continued:

The cartoonish evidence that he offered in his video cannot be reconciled with any level of logic or truth. Mike Lindell needs to be held accountable for defaming Dominion and undermining the integrity of our electoral system all the while profiting from it.

The lawsuit is far from the only consequence of Lindell’s unfounded claims, as he has also been banned from Twitter and seen a number of major retailers drop his company’s products as a result of his allegations.