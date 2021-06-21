Waitress Abducted And Assaulted After Chasing Down Diners Who Left Without Paying The Bill

ABC6 News

A waitress in New Jersey was ‘abducted and assaulted’ after chasing down five people who dined and dashed.

It’s something you see in the movies; people eat a massive meal before running out of the restaurant without paying. However, while it may seem tempting to chase them down if it happened in real life, police are advising staff members keep their distance after a recent incident.

At 11.15pm on Saturday, June 19, at the Nifty Fifty’s in Turnersville, Washington Township, a 20-year-old waitress ended up in a terrifying situation after bravely running after five suspects who didn’t pay their bill.

Five people left the restaurant without paying their $70 bill, WPVI reports. The unnamed waitress ran after and confronted them, before she was abducted, police say.

In surveillance footage obtained by the outlet, she can be seen getting pulled into a White Dodge Durango, at which point one person flees the vehicle before it drives away. She was allegedly assaulted in the car.

‘They pulled her into the vehicle and assaulted her inside the vehicle. The vehicle headed north on Route 42, made a U-turn and was heading south towards Monroe Township, and pushed her out of the vehicle,’ Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik said.

WPVI

‘They’re having trouble finding wait staff due to the pandemic and she came out to confront them,’ he added.

After being pushed out of the car, the waitress was able to run back to the Nifty Fifty’s restaurant and phone the police. While suffering a number of bruises and possible concussion in the attack, she has since been released from a local hospital.

The incident has shocked local residents, leaving them shaken up. ‘Say it ain’t so. As an employee, that makes me feel bad and mad at the same time,’ John Hill, a Nifty Fifty’s employee, said. ‘This is such a family restaurant; oh, this is crazy,’ Stacie Garris-Oliver, a customer from of Lindenwold, also said.

WPVI

The incident remains under investigation, with police appealing for anyone with information regarding the events of June 19 to come forward. No suspects have been released or taken into custody at the time of writing.

Gurcsik also advised people to try to take down a vehicle’s licence plate if people run out without paying their bill, rather than potentially putting themselves in danger by chasing them down. ‘Do not chase after accused suspects and confront them yourselves,’ he said.

