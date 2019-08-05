Walmart Asked To Stop Selling Guns After El Paso Shooting

PA Images

People are calling for Walmart to stop selling firearms after a gunman opened fire in a store in El Paso, Texas, killing at least 20 people.

The mass shooting took place a few miles from the US-Mexico border on Saturday (August 3), when the gunman stormed the store with an assault-style rifle.

It was the second attack to occur at a Walmart within the last week. Two people lost their lives at a store in Mississippi on July 30, when a shooter who was described as a ‘disgruntled employee’ killed two other workers, as well as injuring a police officer.

PA Images

Walmart issued two statements on Twitter following Saturday’s attack:

We’re in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located. We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate. Our associates in El Paso wanted to express their gratitude for the outpouring of support for their community during this difficult time. We continue to work to aid those in need and our hearts are with the victims and their families.

We're in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located. We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate. — Walmart (@Walmart) August 3, 2019

Our associates in El Paso wanted to express their gratitude for the outpouring of support for their community during this difficult time. We continue to work to aid those in need and our hearts are with the victims and their families. #ElPasoStrong — Walmart (@Walmart) August 4, 2019

Although the store said they are are ‘working to aid those in need’, many people have taken to social media to call for them to take a bigger step and ban the sale of guns.

One person wrote:

Stop selling the damn guns! I’m no longer shopping at your stores until you do! #boycottwalmart

Another tweeted:

In the aftermath of the tragedy in #ElPaso, @Walmart — the largest retail of guns in America — should join the fight for raising the standard of gun ownership in America and support proven reforms like gun licensing & registration.

A third wrote:

Hey, @Walmart! This would be a great opportunity for you to take a true leadership position and stop selling guns.

Stop selling the damn guns! I’m no longer shopping at your stores until you do! #boycottwalmart — Chris the baker (@thebakerrants) August 3, 2019

Hey @walmart, maybe you could, hmm, I don’t know, stop selling guns? https://t.co/DqsbR7PnJ7 — Chris Sacca (@sacca) August 3, 2019

In the aftermath of the tragedy in #ElPaso, @Walmart — the largest retail of guns in America — should join the fight for raising the standard of gun ownership in America and support proven reforms like gun licensing & registration. — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) August 3, 2019

As reported by Bloomberg, Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove outlined the retailer’s plans to continue selling guns and ammo.

Our focus has always been on being a responsible seller of firearms. We go beyond federal law requiring all customers to pass a background check before purchasing any firearm.

Hargrove continued:

There’s not been any directive to any stores around the country to change any policy. We’re focused on supporting our associates, customers and the entire El Paso community.

Hey, @Walmart! This would be a great opportunity for you to take a true leadership position and stop selling guns. https://t.co/JcQ6BvTbUe — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 3, 2019

25-year-old Jordan Anchondo was one of the victims of the El Paso shooting; she died while shielding her two-month-old son. Three Mexican nationals were also said to be among the 20 people killed in the attack.

As of August 4, 252 mass shootings have been recorded in the US in 2019 alone. It’s clear things need to change in terms of gun control.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the horrific attacks.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.