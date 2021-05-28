Walmart Call Police On Man For Picking Up Their Trash

I don’t like to get so emotional and so involved in all these things. I got other sh*t that I should be spending time on. I’ve got grandkids, but if I don’t do it who the hell is going to? It’s been three years and it hasn’t got addressed.

I can’t walk away from it anymore. I love Maine and I love the rivers, I love the ponds, the lakes and the wildlife and I’m not gonna let corporate Walmart sh*t all over Oxford County, Maine. They can do it to the rest of the country and the rest of the world but they’re not doing it here on my watch.