Walmart Ends Black Friday Tradition By Closing Its Stores On Thanksgiving This Year
For many Americans, Walmart’s in-store Black Friday sales are a big part of the Thanksgiving festivities, with deals kicking off on the very same day the turkey is carved.
However, this year, Walmart is doing things a little differently, and will be keeping all of its stores closed on the day of Thanksgiving; a day which, for many US shoppers, marks the start of the festive retail season.
As is tradition, Walmart usually operates during regular opening hours on Thanksgiving, which this year falls on November 26. Specific areas are roped off for Black Friday items, with often hectic doorbuster sales beginning in the evening.
This year, however, things are going to be a bit different, and as a thank you to its employees, Walmart will not open on Thanksgiving.
President and CEO of Walmart US, John Furner, said:
We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones.
We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.
The company have also announced that all employees will receive a third round of bonuses in August, in recognition of their important service during the pandemic.
Furner added:
Our associates have been working at an incredible pace, they’ve solved problems, and they’ve set an amazing example for others.
Full-time hourly associates will receive a $300 bonus, while part-time hourly and temporary associates will receive $150. The total bonus scheme will add up to an approximate $428 million.
This marks the third special bonus Walmart associates have received in 2020 so far, with a total of $1.1 billion worth of bonuses having already been given out this year.
Topics: News, America, Black Friday, Now, Thanksgiving, US, Walmart