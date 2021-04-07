Walmart Worker Crashes Car Into Store After Being Fired

Concord Police Department

A former Walmart employee appeared to vent his frustration at being fired by crashing his car straight through the supermarket.

Police arrested 32-year-old Lacy Cordell Gentry on Friday, April 2, after the dramatic events unfolded at the Walmart store on Thunder Road in Concord, North Carolina.

Gentry had recently been fired from his job, but he returned to the store at about 6am on the day of the incident when he got behind the wheel of his 2015 Volkswagen Passat and drove the vehicle straight into the front door of the supermarket.

The former employee wasn’t phased by the crash and instead continued driving once inside the store, causing ‘substantial damage and endangering others’.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call to say Gentry had driven his vehicle inside the store. According to a release from the department shared on Facebook, Gentry was still operating the car when officers arrived, after which they managed to get him to stop the vehicle and take him into police custody.

The City of Concord Police Department noted Gentry was a former employee at the store but said ‘no other motive [had] been made apparent’ at that point in the investigation.

Images from the scene show the extensive damage caused by the 32-year-old, with the front door of the store mangled and pulled almost completely away from its frame. Inside the store, shelves and signs appear to have been hit, causing products to end up scattered across the floor.

Gentry appeared to bring the car to a stop after crashing into some sort of display, with images showing a series of dents in the side of the vehicle as well as serious damage around one of the front wheels.

Police assured that no one inside the shop at the time was hurt, though a lot of merchandise was damaged.

Facebook users responding to the police’s release have commended officers for doing a ‘great job’ and expressed relief that no one was hurt during the incident.

Following his arrest, Gentry was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony breaking and entering and two misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as other charges relating to property damage.

It is unclear whether Gentry is represented by a lawyer but he is currently being held in Cabarrus County Jail under a $100,000 bond.