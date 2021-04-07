unilad
Advert

Walmart Worker Crashes Car Into Store After Being Fired

by : Emily Brown on : 07 Apr 2021 15:13
Walmart Worker Crashes Car Into Store After Being FiredConcord Police Department

A former Walmart employee appeared to vent his frustration at being fired by crashing his car straight through the supermarket. 

Police arrested 32-year-old Lacy Cordell Gentry on Friday, April 2, after the dramatic events unfolded at the Walmart store on Thunder Road in Concord, North Carolina.

Advert

Gentry had recently been fired from his job, but he returned to the store at about 6am on the day of the incident when he got behind the wheel of his 2015 Volkswagen Passat and drove the vehicle straight into the front door of the supermarket.

Concord Police DepartmentConcord Police Department

The former employee wasn’t phased by the crash and instead continued driving once inside the store, causing ‘substantial damage and endangering others’.

Police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call to say Gentry had driven his vehicle inside the store. According to a release from the department shared on Facebook, Gentry was still operating the car when officers arrived, after which they managed to get him to stop the vehicle and take him into police custody.

Advert

The City of Concord Police Department noted Gentry was a former employee at the store but said ‘no other motive [had] been made apparent’ at that point in the investigation.

Concord Police DepartmentConcord Police Department

Images from the scene show the extensive damage caused by the 32-year-old, with the front door of the store mangled and pulled almost completely away from its frame. Inside the store, shelves and signs appear to have been hit, causing products to end up scattered across the floor.

Gentry appeared to bring the car to a stop after crashing into some sort of display, with images showing a series of dents in the side of the vehicle as well as serious damage around one of the front wheels.

Advert

Police assured that no one inside the shop at the time was hurt, though a lot of merchandise was damaged.

Concord Police DepartmentConcord Police Department

Facebook users responding to the police’s release have commended officers for doing a ‘great job’ and expressed relief that no one was hurt during the incident.

Following his arrest, Gentry was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony breaking and entering and two misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as other charges relating to property damage.

Advert

It is unclear whether Gentry is represented by a lawyer but he is currently being held in Cabarrus County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Friday Night Dinner Star Paul Ritter Dies Aged 54
Film and TV

Friday Night Dinner Star Paul Ritter Dies Aged 54

Mrs World Yanks Crown Off Mrs Sri Lanka’s Head In Furious Exchange
Life

Mrs World Yanks Crown Off Mrs Sri Lanka’s Head In Furious Exchange

Adidas Collaborates With South Park On Stoned Towelie Trainers To Celebrate 4/20
Fashion

Adidas Collaborates With South Park On Stoned Towelie Trainers To Celebrate 4/20

Doormen Fired After Failing To Help Asian Woman During Attack
News

Doormen Fired After Failing To Help Asian Woman During Attack

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, North Carolina, Now, Walmart

Credits

Concord Police Department/Facebook and 1 other

  1. Concord Police Department/Facebook

    @ConcordNCPolice

  2. Fox 13 News

    Fired Walmart worker drives car through store, cops say

 