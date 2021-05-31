Wanted Man Hires Helicopter, Eats Oysters And Champagne, Before Turning Himself In

Pixabay/PA

A wanted man in New Zealand treated himself to a private helicopter ride and a meal of oysters and champagne before handing himself in to authorities after weeks on the run.

James Matthew Bryant began evading police in April after he was charged with wounding with reckless disregard, possession of a knife, three counts of harmful digital communications and failing to appear in court.

Around three weeks into his time on the run, as he spent his days wandering in New Zealand’s South Island, Bryant became aware that he’d appeared as a wanted criminal on an evening news crime show.

He heard his whereabouts had been given away by an informant, so fled once again, walking for two days until he reached a privately owned hunter’s hut in the remote Waianakarua Scenic Reserve.

Bryant remained at the cabin for eight days, where he passed his time doing yoga and considering his next move, The New York Times reports. Finally, he decided to call lawyer and former career criminal Arthur Taylor, an advocate for prisoners’ rights who is well-known to the New Zealand authorities.

The two men were already acquainted, with Bryant having once helped Taylor create a website, and the lawyer explained Bryant wanted to hand himself in because he was worried police had labelled him as dangerous.

Taylor told the Otago Daily Times, ‘I guess he’s seen a few movies where they jump out with guns and that sort of stuff.’

Taylor advised Bryant to give himself up, noting that while he might ‘go to jail for a few years,’ it wouldn’t mean his life was over. Once Bryant agreed, he told Taylor: ‘Arthur, I’ve chartered a bloody helicopter.’

The helicopter collected Bryant from the forest on Thursday, May 27, and he later arrived at Taylor’s house to enjoy his 30 Bluff oysters, a bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne and some of Taylor’s Cognac.

Sufficiently fed and watered, Bryant then went to Dunedin Central Police Station, where he told reporters he had a ‘real good’ time in ‘the middle of nowhere’ before he gave himself up to the authorities. After Bryant waited for a few minutes in the foyer, a police officer came downstairs and arrested him without incident.

In hiring a helicopter, the fugitive pointed out he ‘didn’t go and put in taxpayer money into the business’ as police didn’t have to travel for two days to collect him from the hut.

If that had been the case, Taylor expressed his belief it would have resulted in some ‘very angry police,’ saying: ‘From having hiked all that time, they’d be armed to the teeth, anything could have happened. A very volatile situation.’

Bryant’s alleged crimes are said to have involved a violent argument between roommates that ended in cuts to a person’s head. If convicted, Bryant faces up to five years in prison.