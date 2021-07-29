Warning Issued As First Named Summer Storm Of 2021 To Hit UK Tonight
The first named summer storm of the year is set to hit the UK tonight.
The Met Office have issued a warning today, July 29, as storm Evert will bring ‘unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK later today and into Friday’.
Winds are expected to be as strong as 75mph, with the Met Office warning areas near the coast like Cornwall and Isles of Scilly to ‘be prepared’.
The UK is often subjected to stormy weather later on in the year, sparking the Met Office to start naming them a few years ago as the UK is hit with so many. The first windstorm to be named was Abigail on 10 November 2015.
Since then, the Met Office began naming summer storms as well. Two storms hit the UK and Ireland, named storm Ellen and storm Francis, last year, while the first named summer storm, storm Hector, occurred in 2018.
The 2019-2020 storm season had 21 names, according to Wired, while storm Evert is only the fourth named summer storm the UK’s had, demonstrating how uncommon they are.
Storm Evert will approach south-western parts of the UK and Ireland through today, Sky News reports, with rain hitting parts of southern Ireland, south-west of Wales and England this afternoon while winds strengthen.
Weather presenter Nazaneen Ghaffar said of the pending storm:
Storm Evert will then move eastwards into tonight and as it engulfs more of the south and west of the UK, winds will strengthen further.
Severe gales are likely for parts of the Cornish coastline, as well as the Isles of Scilly where the Met Office have issued an amber ‘be prepared’ wind warning. There will also be strong to gale force winds likely across many southern and south-western coasts of England and Wales.
She added that it will remain ‘very windy for many southern and western parts of the UK’ tomorrow, July 30, alongside spells of rain and thunderstorms being ‘likely for parts of the Midlands, East Anglia and northern England’.
The news comes after the Met Office predicted that the UK will get another heatwave in a matter of weeks. The national weather service announced last week, ‘Into early August, warmer and drier-than-average conditions look likely to return for much of the UK. By mid-August confidence becomes rather low, but with changeable conditions most likely.’
If British weather isn’t the definition of ‘fickle’, I don’t know what is.
