Warning Issued As First Named Summer Storm Of 2021 To Hit UK Tonight

Storm Evert will then move eastwards into tonight and as it engulfs more of the south and west of the UK, winds will strengthen further.

Severe gales are likely for parts of the Cornish coastline, as well as the Isles of Scilly where the Met Office have issued an amber ‘be prepared’ wind warning. There will also be strong to gale force winds likely across many southern and south-western coasts of England and Wales.