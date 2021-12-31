Warning Issued Over Posting Lateral Flow Tests Online

Alamy

People have been warned not to post pictures of their negative lateral flow test results online, after it was discovered that criminal gangs are selling the results.

There is currently a shortage of both lateral flow tests and PCR tests in the UK, with a record-breaking number of Covid infections causing huge demand.

Getting into certain venues with crowds currently requires proof either of double vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result, meaning that many people’s plans risk being scuppered if they cannot get their hands on a test.

Per the Daily Mirror, criminal gangs are copying the codes from pictures of negative lateral flow tests people have posted on social media and using them to sell fake Covid passes.

The Mirror spoke to Shahzad Ali, CEO of Get Licensed, as he warned of the ‘new complication’ involved in venues checking that everyone who enters has taken the required precautions against the coronavirus.

He said, ‘There is obviously going to be a market for Covid passes, because there will be people who want to go about their life like normal and not have to take Covid tests for things they didn’t have to before, so it is extremely important that you look after your Covid pass.

‘Our advice would be to avoid posting it on social media, don’t share the code from the lateral flow you have taken because others could register it as their test.’

Ali described the practice of selling fake Covid passes as ‘grossly unethical and potentially very dangerous’.

Sky News reported earlier this month that anti-vaxxers are a particularly lucrative market for criminals trying to sell fake Covid passes, as it allows them to bypass public health measures without being jabbed or tested.

The passes are being sold across Europe on social media for prices of around £255, with at least one group containing more than 100,000 members.

Selling fake Covid passes in the UK is illegal, and carries a fine of £10,000.