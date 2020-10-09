Waymo Removing Backup Drivers From Its Autonomous Vehicles PA Images

It’s been a long time coming, but Waymo’s driverless taxi service is finally here.

A few years after it first promised that driverless taxis were on their way, the autonomous driving company has begun the rollout of it’s robo-taxi fleet in Phoenix, Arizona.

Advert

Waymo, which is owned by Google-parent company Alphabet, has offered self-driving services to the public before, but there has always been a catch – every vehicle came with a safety driver.

The reception to these trials was – putting it nicely – lukewarm, with several people commenting that barely anyone seemed to be actually using the service. Hardly surprising given that what was advertised as a driverless taxi was not actually, you know… driverless.

PA-36375646.jpg PA Images

But this new service has kicked the safety driver to the kerb. And whereas previous tests were only available to a small group of trialists (who also had to sign non-disclosure agreements banning them from speaking publicly about the experience), this time it’s open to all existing members of Waymo’s ride-hailing app.

Advert

Since yesterday, Waymo One customers in the Phoenix area have been able to pick up one of more than 300 driverless minivans. Although it’s been suspended since March due to COVID-19 restrictions, the company also offers a wider taxi service covering about 100 square miles of an area south-east of Phoenix. Once that relaunches, it’s unknown what percentage of Waymo’s taxis will be fully driverless, but during trial runs, around 10% of the fleet ran without a safety driver.

Last year, the company reported that Waymo One had around 1,500 monthly active users, and says it plans to open up the app to new users in the new few weeks. There’s currently a waiting list for anyone wanting to sign up, and Waymo vets all its new riders.

PA-34809810.jpg PA Images

In a blog post, Waymo CEO John Krafcik said:

Advert

We’ve achieved this milestone with the thought and care that our riders expect from us. In the near term, 100% of our rides will be fully driverless. We expect our new fully driverless service to be very popular, and we’re thankful to our riders for their patience as we ramp up availability to serve demand.

In response to the announcement, Elon Musk chimed in on Twitter to add that Tesla was also planning on beta testing fully driverless vehicles in the near future.

He wrote, ‘Waymo is impressive, but a highly specialised solution. The Tesla approach is a general solution. The latest build is capable of zero intervention drive. Will release limited beta in a few weeks.’

Who will come out on top in this autonomous clash of the titans?

Advert