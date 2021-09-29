Wayne Couzens ‘Planned’ Sarah Everard Murder In February And ‘Arrested’ Her Before Kidnapping

Alamy/Shutterstock

Wayne Couzens allegedly ‘planned’ Sarah Everard’s murder in February prior to her kidnapping, in which he’s said to have ‘arrested and handcuffed’ her beforehand.

Couzens, a former Metropolitan Police officer, pleaded guilty to murdering Everard in July this year after her death in March. His two-day sentencing has started today, September 29, at the Old Bailey.

New details of the murder have been emerging this morning, such as Couzens buying a plot of woodland in 2019, which he previously described as being ‘perfect for day trips’, but then planned to dispose of Everard’s body there after he killed her, the court heard.

ITV News correspondent Rebecca Barry is currently reporting from the sentencing. ‘Court shown CCTV of Wayne Couzens buying a pack of 14 hair bands using his Mastercard. Prosecution this was a significant purchase, and part of his planning,’ she tweeted.

As shared by Barry, the court also heard Couzens had purchased a ‘police standard issue handcuff key with double locking pin’ from Amazon on February 10, 2021. ‘Prosecution say this was all part of his planning before kidnapping Sarah Everard,’ Barry wrote.

Couzens also may have used COVID-19 lockdown rules as an excuse to stop her on the street, Sky News reports, before cuffing and arresting her, locking her in his car and driving 80 miles away, where she was murdered.

Simon Harding, a former senior detective involved in the investigation, told the outlet, ‘He could have used COVID as a reason to get her into the back of the car and said, ‘You’re breaching COVID rules’ and arrested her.’

In December 2020, Couzens also set up a dating profile with a number of fake details. Shortly before Everard’s murder, Couzens booked a hire car and purchased a ‘600mm x 100m roll of self-adhesive carpet protector film from Amazon. Prosecution say these were used in the attack,’ Barry wrote.

