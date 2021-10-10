Wayne Couzens: Police Investigate Sarah Everard Killer Over ‘Sex Assault On Drag Queen’

I was wearing a turquoise and ­silver leotard with beads showing off my legs, and I was wearing the same colour feather boa. I was getting served and this man said to me, ‘Are you having a good night?’. I went ‘Yes, thank you’ and I thought no more about it.

Then he went round to my groin and I went, ‘Oi, stop that. My partner’s over there.’ He went ‘Do you know who I am?’ and I went, ‘Do you know who I f*cking am?’.

I told him my drag stage name and he said, ‘I’m a policeman.’ I said to him, ‘I don’t give a f*ck who you are, you do not touch me.’

After I calmed down a little bit, he went, ‘Do you want to go round the back where it’s dark and give me a bl*wjob and we can do things?’ I said to him, ‘I’ve told you, p*ss off.’