Wayne Couzens: Police Investigate Sarah Everard Killer Over ‘Sex Assault On Drag Queen’
Former Metropolitan police officer Wayne Couzens is under a new investigation after being accused of sexually assaulting a drag queen.
Couzens was sentenced to life behind bars last month for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, with the new accusations coming to light following the publicity surrounding the case.
The incident is said to have taken place in Couzens’ home town of Deal, Kent in 2018, when the former police officer supposedly encountered the drag queen in costume at a bar.
Couzens is accused of assaulting the performer at the bar before proposing they take part in sexual activity in a nearby alleyway. When the drag queen told Couzens to stop, Couzens allegedly revealed he was a police officer.
The alleged victim didn’t initially report the incident, fearing he wouldn’t be taken seriously, but went to Kent Police in the wake of Everard’s death.
Recalling the incident to The Mirror, the performer said:
I was wearing a turquoise and silver leotard with beads showing off my legs, and I was wearing the same colour feather boa. I was getting served and this man said to me, ‘Are you having a good night?’. I went ‘Yes, thank you’ and I thought no more about it.
Then he went round to my groin and I went, ‘Oi, stop that. My partner’s over there.’ He went ‘Do you know who I am?’ and I went, ‘Do you know who I f*cking am?’.
I told him my drag stage name and he said, ‘I’m a policeman.’ I said to him, ‘I don’t give a f*ck who you are, you do not touch me.’
After I calmed down a little bit, he went, ‘Do you want to go round the back where it’s dark and give me a bl*wjob and we can do things?’ I said to him, ‘I’ve told you, p*ss off.’
Following their interaction, the man said he took his drink to his table and told his partner what had happened, before allegedly asking him to go with him to the toilet in case Couzens was still at the bar.
The drag queen says they have not told their friends about the alleged incident because they’re ’embarrassed’, but noted that whenever they go out now they ‘stay close to [their] partner,’ adding: ‘I won’t wander. I don’t go to the bar on my own now.’
Kent Police confirmed to The Independent it has been made aware of the alleged incident, which is said to have taken place between April and October 2018, and that the matter has since been referred to the Metropolitan Police.
In a statement, the Met Police said: ‘We can confirm the Met has received a crime report from Kent Police in relation to an allegation of sexual assault at a pub in Deal in summer 2018.’ A spokesperson for the force said detectives are now assessing the information and enquiries are ongoing.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays.
