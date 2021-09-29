unilad
Wayne Couzens Took Family On Trip To Site Where He Left Sarah Everard’s Body, Court Hears

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 29 Sep 2021 13:18
Wayne Couzens - @CourtNewsUK/Twitter/Sky@CourtNewsUK/Twitter/Sky

During his sentencing today, September 29, the court heard that Wayne Couzens took his family on a trip to the same site where he left Sarah Everard’s body.

The former Metropolitan Police officer pleaded guilty to the murder of the 33-year-old in July, following her death in March.

A two-day sentencing began today at the Old Bailey, where it was revealed that Couzens visited Hoad’s Wood with his family just days after he had left Everard‘s remains there.

Wayne Couzens - File photo dated 16/03/2021 of a court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Wayne Couzens, making his first appearance at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh top security jail in south London. Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, will appear at the Old Bailey in London, on the first day of a two-day sentence hearing after pleading guilty to the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard. Issue date: Wednesday September 29, 2021.Alamy

In the sentencing today, prosecutor Tom Little said that prior to the trip with his family, on March 6, Couzens made a ‘number’ of purchases from Amazon, Sky News reports.

Couzens reportedly ordered a bungee cargo net and a blue tarpaulin sheet, which were set to be delivered the next day.

On March 7, Couzens stopped off at the same petrol station he had gone to after he raped, kidnapped and murdered Everard, on his way to the woods with his wife and two children.

Little stated:

It follows that the defendant took his family on a family trip to the very woods where days earlier he had left Sarah Everard’s body, then returned to burn it and then returned again to move it and hide it.

While his children were playing ‘in relatively close proximity’, Little explained that Couzens must have ‘moved Sarah Everard’s heavily burnt body from where he had set fire to it, to the pond where she was subsequently found’, using the items he had bought the day before.

A witness previously stated they had seen a ‘large orange and yellow flame’ in the woods located in Kent, at around 12.45pm on March 5.

According to Little, this sighting is ‘consistent with the location where the defendant burnt Sarah Everard’s body, clothing and possessions using the petrol he had purchased earlier that day’.

Couzens had been off work at the time, telling his supervisor via email that he didn’t feel able to ‘carry firearms’. He was subsequently placed on leave for five days.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

