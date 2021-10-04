Wayne Couzens Will Not Be Stripped Of His Full Pension

@CourtNewsUK/Twitter/Alamy

Former Met police officer Wayne Couzens, who was last week sentenced to a whole life order for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, will reportedly not be stripped of his full pension.

Couzens abducted Everard while she was walking home in Clapham, south London, on March 3, and was sacked by the Met during a private hearing after he admitted to the crimes.

Following last week’s sentencing, Couzens, 48, will spend the rest of his life behind bars, but will still be able to keep at least a third of his police pension, as per a report in The Times.

This is reportedly due to Home Office guidelines, which stipulate that a person’s pension cannot be reduced by more than 65%, an amount relating to police contributions and therefore the public purse.

As per this report, at least four judges, in separate pensions related cases, determined that it wouldn’t be right to strip away the remaining 35%, as this sum represented an officer’s salary contributions.

For this to be forfeited would therefore result in a ‘clear infringement of the officer’s rights’ in accordance with the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (Mopac) confirmed last week that it is awaiting a report from the Met Police, which had to wait until after sentencing before beginning proceedings to take away Couzens’ pension. Mopac must also apply to Home Secretary Priti Patel for approval.

Pensions may only be forfeited once an officer has been convicted of an offence which has been carried out in connection with their police service, and that is regarded as serious enough to have resulted in a significant loss of public confidence.

