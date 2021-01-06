Weed Is Replacing Alcohol For Nearly Half Of Cannabis Consumers During Pandemic PA Images

A new survey has found almost half of weed smokers have either partially or fully replaced alcohol with cannabis during the pandemic.

It’s fair to say it’s been a stressful year, so it’s not exactly surprising that more and more of us are looking for ways to take the edge off. And with bars closed, it looks like people have found drinking alone in their homes a less-than-attractive alternative.

Results of the survey, conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of cannabis manufacturer Curaleaf, suggests that thanks – at least in part – to the pandemic, cannabis is catching up to alcohol as American’s recreational drug of choice, with a third of cannabis users saying they prefer smoking weed to drinking.

Cannabis Pexels

Nearly 2,000 adults aged 21 and over were asked about their consumption habits since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak in the US back in March. Of those who said they had ever used cannabis, 42% said they had started smoking or increased their use of cannabis during the pandemic. Meanwhile, 45% said they had replaced or reduced alcohol use with cannabis.

Joe Bayern, president of Curaleaf, said in a press release:

Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen an increase in new consumers at our dispensaries with more people exploring cannabis. The liberalisation of the plant – and the increasing diversity among consumers who enjoy it – will continue as the general public become more interested in incorporating cannabis in their health and wellness routines.

cannabis PA

The survey’s results also give a good indication of why so many people have turned to cannabis during this year, with the majority of users saying that the drug helps them to relax. 54% of those who said they’d increased their consumption said that they did so to reduce their stress and anxiety levels, while 48% said they used it to help them get to sleep.

Interestingly, the survey also found that parents are actually turning to cannabis at higher results than adults without children, with 52% of smokers with kids saying they’d increased their consumption, compared to 33% of adults without children. And with parents this year having to juggle homeschooling and working from home, who can blame them?

Several states have legalised cannabis over the past decade, with Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota and Montana becoming the latest to pass proposals to allow recreational weed use in November 2020. And if this survey is anything to go, the trend looks set to continue to grow over the next few years.