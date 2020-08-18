Weed Vending Machines Are Coming To America Next Month
Weed vending machines are being rolled out in Colorado and Massachusetts, so you’ll soon be able to grab your green and edibles without talking to a single human.
The innovative idea comes from Matt Frost, founder and CEO of the ‘tricked out vending machine’ Anna.
Anna is designed to take and fill orders for marijuana products, meaning customers can purchase items such as flower, edibles and vape oils without having to interact with a salesperson, or wait in line for their purchase.
The first machines have already been rolled out at Strawberry Fields dispensary in central Pueblo, and they’re set to debut in a second Colorado dispensary and in Massachusetts in the near future.
Frost, from Massachusetts, came up with the idea for the machines while trying to adapt the efficiency of a retail self-checkout system to the marijuana industry, the Denver Post reports. He noted that customers can sometimes have to wait for hours to get their products, and that the coronavirus outbreak led to a demand for contactless pickups.
He commented:
There are experienced cannabis customers who don’t necessarily need that one-on-one interaction with a budtender. They know what they want before they walk in, they’re ready to go in and out.
By doing this we’re giving more time back to the people who do need hand holding and want that education from a live person.
At the Strawberry Fields dispensary, customers still need to show identification and check in to use the machines, but they are then able to fill a virtual basket before paying with cash or card.
Customers can also preorder using the Anna app and then quickly check out using the machine, minimising the wait time before they can sit back, relax and enjoy their purchase.
