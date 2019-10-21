Wendy’s Is Coming To Britain Next Year

Wendy's/PA

Get the Baconators in! Forget McDonald’s and Burger King, Wendy’s coming to the UK.

Brits may remember the iconic US fast food chain from before the turn of the millennium – although, there were only around 10 stores, and they left in 2000 to concentrate on the North American market.

But, according to This Is Money, the company is planning on opening a new restaurant across the pond early next year – with intentions of rampant expansion.

The Baconator is a big 'ol beefy work of bacon art. You want it free?

Wendy’s is the third largest burger chain on the face of the planet – and their resurgence in the UK will allow them to begin conquering Europe.

For example, since their arrival in the UK in 2013, Five Guys have reportedly opened more than 100 restaurants, with tens more in the pipeline according to Big Hospitality.

As reported by the Mail On Sunday, Wendy’s Company president of the international division and chief development officer Abigail Pringle told investors the fast food market in the UK is growing at almost 3% per year.

Pringle explained:

Where the UK has been pulling back is in casual dining – just like we have in the US. But we believe their overall growth in the quick service restaurant segment – and hamburger specifically – is growing and we believe we can be a challenger brand in that market and have great success. The UK will be our beachhead to European expansion. We believe it is a growing market and it has lots of great growth ahead of it. We also know that great American brands have been successful. Burger brands have been unbelievably successful there. But we believe that we can challenge those brands.

Wendy’s has a huge worldwide presence, with more than 6,700 outlets in 30 countries around the globe including the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

As for what tasty, square-shaped treats you can get: there’s the famous Baconator; the Jr. Hamburger; and the delicious Bacon Jalapeño Triple Cheeseburger, coming in at 1280 calories.

As per This Is Money, Bryan Roberts, insights director at industry analyst TCC Global, said:

This is such an iconic brand in the States and it is interesting that they’ve decided the UK is going to be one of their key growth markets. Wendy’s markets its burgers as always fresh beef. Its unique selling point back in the States is that it is never frozen and is locally sourced, so they are aiming at the higher end of the fast food market. It will be interesting to see if they can get a real foothold this time.

Is it just me, or are you absolutely starving now?

