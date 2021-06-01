West Virginia Is Giving Away Guns As An Incentive To Get Vaccinated

PA Images

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced plans to give away guns as an incentive for getting vaccinated.

The plan was announced as part of a large scale incentive program in the state of West Virginia, which aims to increase the number of people who have received the vaccination for COVID-19. Currently in West Virginia, 84% of people over the age of 65 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 75% of people 50 or older have also received at least their first dose.

Advert 10

“Faster we get them across the finish line, the more money we save,” said Justice during a news conference on Tuesday. The governor went on to question why incentives were necessary to promote or motivate the public to get the vaccine, but said “it’s the way of the world”. He added, “I don’t know how in the world people are still sitting on the sidelines… Why in the world would you continue to take a chance?”

WBOY

With the number of vaccinated people in the state’s population not currently at optimal levels, the incentive program is extensive. Along with the chance to win five hunting rifles and five shotguns, other incentives people can win for getting vaccinated include, $1 million, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom trucks, weekend getaways to West Virginia state parks and a full four-year scholarship to any West Virginia institution for those ages 12 to 25. With incentives like this, the governor is expecting a surge in vaccinations administered.

West Virginia is not the first to offer incentives to get more people vaccinated. In fact, plenty of other sites are using more creative ways to increase vaccination numbers. In Las Vegas, Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club offered a plethora of incentives, including free dances from one of the vaccinated entertainers, a one-year Platinum Membership Card and much more. Overall, without a vaccine, this would cost around $5,000.

Advert 10

WBOY

In order to be eligible to win any of the prizes, you must be a resident of West Virginia and have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The website to register for any of the incentives is still being developed at the time of publication.

While even the West Virginia governor questions why incentives such as these are needed to get more people vaccinated, the anti-vaccination community is becoming more present in daily life. Recently they have even lashed out at the ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry for promoting a vaccine-positive shirt he is selling that says, ‘Could I be any more vaccinated?’ Elsewhere around the US some businesses are showing their support for the anti-vaccination community, with one salon owner going so far as to refuse business to those who have received the vaccine. With situations like this coming to light, it seems that these incentives are something the population desperately needs.