Wetherspoons Boss Trolled After ‘Running Out Of Beer’

PA Images

Wetherspoons has apparently run out of several types of beer, and it’s fair to say not everyone has that much sympathy for the company’s owner.

Tim Martin has been one of the most prominent backers of Brexit over the past few years, and many on social media couldn’t help but point out the irony of his business being negatively affected by the very issues he’d previously dismissed as part of ‘Project Fear.’

Advert 10

PA Images

The rumoured beer crisis was first brought to light by Twitter user Graham Hughes, who posted an image of a notice outside his local Spoons telling customers ‘we regret to inform you that we are out of stock of Carling, Coors and Bud Light. Due to supply issues regards to [sic] lack of lorry drivers and strike action which are out of our control.’

Twitter duly piled on, with users suggesting the issues were a classic case of chickens coming home to roost.

Advert 10

‘The sight of Tim Martin’s business repeatedly punching Tim Martin in the face is something to behold,’ one user tweeted, while another wrote ‘[Wetherspoons’] new ‘Brexit menu’ is the Karma Tim Martin deserves.’

‘Is that the same Tim Martin that advised his staff to get jobs else where at the start of the pandemic?’ another person commented in response to a tweet from a Conservative politician expressing sympathy for the chain founder.

Supply chain issues stemming from Brexit and pandemic-related shortages have hit the restaurant and supermarket industries particularly hard in recent weeks, with major companies including Nandos and McDonalds also announcing they had temporarily run out of certain menu items.

Advert 10

In a statement provided to Indy100, Wetherspoons confirmed the shortages and apologised to customers, saying they were ‘trying to resolve the issue.’