Wetherspoons Set To Remove Two Iconic Drinks From Menu

Alamy

The nation’s beloved Wetherspoons has announced it is discontinuing two of its most iconic drinks.

The much loved guilty pleasure pub – and the scene of many a hungover breakfast – has signed a new 20-year deal with Budweiser Brewing Group.

Advert 10

As a result, two notorious spoons tipples are being axed, but fear not, because the replacements are just as sweet.

Alamy

Since the chain’s 41-year-long deal with Heineken and some other brands came to an end, Strongbow and Strongbow Dark fruits are set to be replaced by Stowford Press Apple and Stowford Press Mixed Berries, produced by Weston’s Cider, LADbible reports.

Worthington’s bitter, made by Molson Coors, will also take over from John Smiths bitter.

Advert 10

JD Wetherspoons’ new deal will also see all of its pubs offer drinks such as Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona and Leffe Blonde, alongside seltzers such as Mike’s Hard Seltzer, Bud Light Seltzer as well as Bathtub Gin.

Alamy

The changes to the drinks menu are set to begin on December 15.

Tim Martin, Wetherspoon chairman, stated:

Advert 10

Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I will now become our biggest supplier, with new beers Budweiser, Corona and Leffe Blonde, in addition to their existing products, Stella Artois and Bud Light – as well as a range of bottled beers. We are also pleased to have agreed long-term supply deals with BrewDog, Westons Cider, Carlsberg and Molson Coors.

He reassured customers that ‘Wetherspoon will continue to sell a wide range of traditional ales and craft beers from regional and micro brewers at competitive prices’.

Alamy

President of Budweiser Brewing Group, Paula Lindenberg, noted how ‘excited’ the brand was to ‘strengthen [its] partnership’ with spoons.

Advert 10

‘At Budweiser Brewing Group, we have the perfect recipe for success across Wetherspoon pubs – we have a strong, leading portfolio that caters to evolving consumer trends, especially as people opt for more premium options post-Covid,’ she said.

Even more exciting than the change of menu is the extension of the 99p drink offer.

Rather than only being able to get your hands on the deal until November 2021, you’ll be able to grab a drink for less than a quid at 671 of the chain’s pubs all the way until February 2022.